SENECA FALLS — Children 2 and older, and their chaperones, are invited to “A Royal Concert” Sept. 7-8 in the Academy Square Theater.
Show times are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 7 and 2 p.m. Sept. 8.
Packed House Productions will allow children to meet and greet princes and princesses during a 90-minute show filled with songs, stories, games and audience participation. In addition to the show, children will receive a goodie bag, a commemorative photo, and a chance to meet the characters.
Cast members are Katie Hockey, Madison Yearsley, Michael Andrews and Abbie Reagan of Seneca Falls; Gemini Zajac of Clyde; Grace Mirchandani of Penn Yan; and Jake Yearsley from Bloomfield. Deb Bly is the director.
Doors will open a half-hour before show time. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Make reservations online at packedhouse-productions.com.