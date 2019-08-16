PENN YAN — A children’s room has opened at the Yates County History Center’s Oliver House Museum, 107 Chapel St.
Executive Director Tricia Noel noted that past visitors to the History Center had asked about child friendly activities in Yates County. “We are very pleased to offer a fun learning experience for our youngest guests. The agricultural theme is a salute to our farming friends and neighbors.”
The dedicated room on the second floor of the Oliver House Museum is painted a colorful blue and decorated with images of young farm animals. Children are invited to come and meet Betsy the cow, handcrafted and donated by Oak Grove Woodworking, Hazard Road, Penn Yan. Betsy, a Holstein dairy cow, stands 4 feet tall. A raised bed veggie patch is filled with carrots for kids to harvest. Puzzles, books, a chicken coop and barn are all available for visitors to play with.
The History Center is grateful for the donation of the apple picking tree constructed by Penn Yan Academy students. Ellen Chirco assisted with creating the exhibit.
The Yates County History Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays during August.
For more information, visit www.yatespast.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.