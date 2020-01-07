SENECA FALLS — Volunteers helped build 250 bicycles through Christmas Promise, a program supported by Seneca Meadows that distributes bikes to area children at Christmas.
“Our friends and neighbors in Seneca County joined with the Seneca Meadows family of employees to build 250 bikes for local kids in Seneca County,” said Kyle Black, Seneca Meadows district manager. “We could not have broken our record of 225 bikes built in 2018 without support from vendors and contractors.”
Thurston Services, Michael Scaglione and other community members including students from Waterloo High School, participated in the multi-day bike build alongside Seneca Meadows employees. Additional financial support was provided by Seneca Meadows employees, Buffalo Fuel Corp., DC Rauscher, Dendis Sand & Gravel, Duprey Video, Ensol, Fingerlakes1, Finger Lakes Radio Group, GHD, Hometown Energy, Magee Transportation, Milton CAT, NCM, Nixon Peabody, Saunders Foundation, Seneca Security, Wilson Press, Vantage Equipment, and Zoladz Construction.
The Saturday before Christmas, members of the Seneca Meadows bike build team, additional community members from Seneca Falls and Waterloo, and Santa, gave the bikes out. Children’s names were provided by support agencies and churches.
