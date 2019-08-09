CANANDAIGUA — Concerned about the climate crisis and want to do something about it? Join the local chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby at its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 3024 Cooley Road (Unitarian Universalist Church).
The Lobby is a non-profit, non partisan grassroots advocacy organization focused on national policies to address our climate crisis.
All are welcome; building is handicapped accessible.
For more information, contact Ellie at ellie7349@gmail.com or (585) 313-9689.
