GENEVA — The city is selling a single family home at 41 State St.
All bids must be on a city bid form and include a 5 percent deposit in a sealed envelope with the address of the property being bid on the outside of the envelope. The city reserves the right to reject any and all bids due to litigation, open code issues or unpaid taxes. All properties will be sold as is and the buyer will be responsible for the repair of sidewalks (if necessary as determined by city sidewalk inspection) by Nov. 1. The plan for the property should align with the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
The buyer is responsible for all closing costs including survey map, deed transfer, filing fees and abstract of title.
To see the house, contact the DPW Department at (315) 789-3101.
All bids are due to the Comptroller’s Office by 10 a.m. on Aug. 15.
For more information, contact City Comptroller Adam Blowers at (315) 828-6582 or acb@geneva.ny.us.
