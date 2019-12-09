GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held a joint Business After Hours networking mixer with the city of Geneva which featured Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
The mixer was held last month at The Bozzuto Center for Entrepreneurship due to ongoing construction at City Hall. About 40 local business leaders, members and community representatives attended the event, including newly elected city councilors and Chamber board members. During the event, attendees were able to tour the facility and learn about student programs on site. Guests also heard from City Manager Sage Gerling, and Jerry Buckley, director of corporate and foundation relations and legislative affairs at HWS. The two spoke about current programs and partnerships between the City and Colleges.
The final BAH event for 2019 will be a special holiday edition mixer, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Lyons National Bank. For more information or to reserve space, contact the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce by calling (315) 789-1776 or emailing info@genevany.com.