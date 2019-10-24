GENEVA — The city’s annual Halloween Parade will be Saturday, Oct. 26 and follow a new route.
The line forms at 9:30 a.m. at the Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St. The parade will step off at 10 a.m.
The new route will be east on Seneca Street, south on South Exchange Street, east on Elizabeth Blackwell Street, south on Solar Drive.
From here, the parade will continue on foot east through the Solar Village and through the lake tunnel. The path narrows to about 10 feet wide. The parade will continue on foot north down the lake front path ending at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.
The post-parade Costume Contest and Games will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Welcome Center. There will be free food, drinks and trick-or-treat bags available.