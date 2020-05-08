GENEVA — City crews have begin picking up yard debris.
Residents are asked to place yard debris curbside in piles or paper bags (no plastic) no later than May 26. The final pass through the city will begin on May 26. Once a street has been cleared after May 26, city crews will not return until the fall pickup.
Any debris that has to be disposed of after the spring pickup will be the responsibility of the resident. Residents can take any yard debris to the city’s Transfer Station on Doran Avenue. The transfer station is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays; and 8 a.m. to noon May 16 and 30, June 13 and 27, July 11 and 25, Aug. 8 and 22, Sept. 5 and 19, Oct. 3 and 17, and Nov. 14 and 28.
Yard debris is considered leaves, grass clippings, shrubs and branches no larger than 4 inches in diameter and 6 feet long. Tree stumps are not acceptable. If it didn’t grow in your yard, it’s not yard debris.
For more information, call (315) 789-3101.