GENEVA — The third annual Touch-a-Truck event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the South Exchange Street parking lot.
The city will offer discounted ice skating afterward from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Geneva Recreation Complex. Admission is $2, with $1 rentals.
The whole parking lot will be closed Monday from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accommodate this free family fun event. In addition, there will be no parking on Scott LaFaro Drive from 1 a.m. to 1p.m.
Scott LaFaro Drive from Sout Exchange St to just before the entrance to the Seneca Street parking lot will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Paradise Ally will remain open as well as access to Community Bank’s drive-thru ATM will still be open and available the whole day.
There will be a free activity area including big lawn-style games, and bounce houses. The Oven by Club 86 will be on site selling wood fire pizzas.
Geneva Reads will give away free books.
People will be able to sign up for ice skating season passes at our recreation booth at the event and also from 1 to 3 p.m. during open skate.