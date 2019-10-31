GENEVA — At recent City Council meetings, Councilors have approved some changes to ordinances that regulate cleaning, maintaining, and repairing sidewalks.
These changes have come from hearing from many residents about the conditions of the sidewalks around the city.
The snow removal time frame has been changed to be cleared within 24 hours after a snowfall for all sidewalks. In addition, sidewalks in front of commercial establishments and commercial parking lots shall be kept free of snow and ice at all times between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Ice or snow is not to be placed on the property of another unless prior permission has been given, nor is ice or snow to be thrown into the street. Also, plowing snow across a city street is against the law.
If an owner fails to remove and ice from sidewalks within a 24-hour period following the end of the snowfall it will be removed by city staff or a private contractor of the city’s choice. The City Comptroller will get notice from that department or contractor of the cost of the labor, equipment, and materials used as well as administrative overhead of 50 percent will be applied.
A bill will be sent to the owner from the city and if not paid within 30 days, the cost thereof shall be assessed against the property added to the tax bill and become a lien thereon, collectible in the same manner as delinquent city taxes. As a reminder, the owner(s) of any property(s) have the responsibility to keep sidewalks in a good state of repair.
If you know you will be out of town during a snowfall, make a plan to have it removed or have a back-up plan with a neighbor to watch out for each other with any obstructions being cleared.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at (315) 789-3101.