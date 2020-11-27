GENEVA — All offices in City Hall will be closed Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The police and fire departments will remain open, as will the city water plant.
All offices will reopen Monday at their regular hours.
GENEVA — All offices in City Hall will be closed Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The police and fire departments will remain open, as will the city water plant.
All offices will reopen Monday at their regular hours.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.