GENEVA — Two information sessions have been scheduled about applying for openings on the Geneva City Police Department.
Informational recruitment sessions will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 22 at the YMCA, 399 William St., and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at the Geneva Public Library, 244 Main St.
Minimum requirements are 21 years old (upon appointment); US citizen; valid New York state driver’s license; high school diploma or GED; no felony or some misdemeanor convictions.
Benefits include medical/dental/vision insurance; pension and deferred compensation; promotional opportunities; paid holidays/vacation/personal leave/sick leave; scheduling – four days on; two days off.
Salary for 2019 is $44,379 during academy; $49,431 after completion of academy. Top pay is $72,583 after six years.
The deadline to apply to become a police officer is Wednesday, July 31.
The city of Geneva is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to recruitment, retention and development of a diverse workforce without regard to age, creed, race, color, sex/gender, sexual orientation, national origin, marital status, partnership status, disability, military status, citizenship status, alienage, predisposing genetic characteristics, domestic violence victim status and victim of stalking & sex offenses and in certain circumstances, conviction record.
Apply at http://cityofgenevany.com/available-positions/ or applications may be filed at the Department of Human Resources, 3019 County Complex Drive, Canandaigua. Department hours are 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. For questions, call (585) 396-4465.
For more information, contact Jennifer L. Slywka, 47 Castle St. 2nd Floor, Geneva, or (315) 789-4369. Or, visit https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/94/Human-Resources, or contact Lt. Matthew Valenti at (315) 828-6783 or mjv@geneva.ny.us.
