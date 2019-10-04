GENEVA — The city’s fall yard debris removal program will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Residents may place yard debris between the sidewalk and curb for city removal. Place all leaves and other suitable debris in paper bags. Properties with bagged leaves will be serviced first, whenever operationally possible.
Debris will not be collected on private property, near parked cars, or in plastic bags. Debris must be no longer than 4 feet and not more than 6 inches in diameter. No construction debris, wood, plastic, garbage, glass, furniture, etc.
The city will provide a limited amount of leaf bags. Bags can be picked up at City Hall during normal operating hours. Residents are encouraged to bring debris to the Doran Avenue Transfer Station.
The Transfer Station is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Oct. Oct. 5 and 19, Nov. 2 and 16.
For more information, call (315) 789-3101.