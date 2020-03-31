WATERLOO — A new historic preservationist award will be presented this year on May 22, during the Illumination and Remembrance Ceremony at the American Civil War Memorial at Washington and Locust streets.
The ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m., and all are welcome.
Volunteers eligible for the historic preservationist award will have special interests in the preservation/conservation of cemeteries, grave sites, monuments, statues, artifacts, relics, historical documents, manuscripts and landmarks related to the Civil War, the Grand Army of the Republic and the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, 1861-1865.
The winner will be bestowed with a certificate and historic preservationist pin.
The ceremony is offered by four different Civil War organizations.
The keynote speaker will be President Abraham Lincoln, a.k.a. Fritz Klein.