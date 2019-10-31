NEWARK — Elizabeth Claypoole, executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County, recently received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2019 annual meeting and professional improvement conference held in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Claypoole was one of several honorees who represent the top 2 percent of the membership selected by their peers and the Director of Extension.
Claypoole has been serving the farmers of New York in a 30-year Extension career. Throughout her career, her programs have had significant state-wide impact, from a dairy management curriculum to increasing the use of cooling systems on produce farms.
She has invested considerable energy in professional development in Extension work, culminating in service as the President of ESP in 2018.