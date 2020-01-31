CLIFTON SPRINGS — The Clifton Springs Library has been named a 2019 three-Star Library by Library Journal.
This is the second time the Clifton Springs Library has received this honor in the 12 years that Library Journal has published the index. It first received this distinction in 2018. Library Journal is the profession’s leading periodical.
For 2019, the index evaluated 6,333 public libraries across the country with 261 being named Star Libraries. The index groups libraries with similar operating budgets and populations and then compares the libraries based on six service outputs: physical item circulation, electronic circulation, number of visits, program attendance, public computer use, and WiFi sessions.
The Clifton Springs Library serves residents in the village as well as parts of the town of Manchester and the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District. The 5,000-square-foot facility houses more than 15,500 print materials and 3,400 audio visual items. There are five public-access computers and free WiFi available throughout the building. In 2018 the library welcomed over 26,000 visitors, circulated 64,635 items, and hosted 658 programs for all ages.
To read more about Library Journal’s 2019 Star Libraries, visit libraryjournal.com.