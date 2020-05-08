CLIFTON SPRINGS — The Clifton Springs Family YMCA, 5 Crane St., remains closed, but offers a number of at-home options to help members meet their fitness goals.
New videos were recently added to the Y’s website. These free workouts are refreshed daily, and include options for body weight, strength, flexibility and restoration, or small accessory workouts.
The YMCA 360 website — ymca360.org — offers 60 on-demand exercise and kids classes, with more expected soon.
For more information, visit csaymca.org or call (315) 462-6184.