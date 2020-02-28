Climate Smart Canandaigua making progress

CANANDAIGUA — Climate Smart Canandaigua’s first year was filled with success.
Climate Smart Communities is a New York state program that helps local governments take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate. Just over a year ago, City Council approved the formation of the Climate Smart Canandaigua Task Force to provide ongoing implementation of actions related to climate change and increase efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and achieve cost savings in the process; assess baseline conditions, establish goals, and develop plans and suggest policies to achieve goals; and educate the community and stakeholders on the value of the goals and plans.
On April 23, 2019, the city of Canandaigua became the 23rd Climate Smart Certified Community, achieving a Bronze designation from a host of initiatives the City accomplished over the last ten years. These projects include the solar-power array, an electric vehicle charging station, and the backyard composting program.
One substantial component of Climate Smart Canandaigua’s mission is to develop strong public outreach. To communicate directly with the community, Climate Smart Canandaigua maintains a webpage on the City’s website and has an active Facebook page. In April, Climate Smart Canandaigua and Wood Library co-hosted Earthapolooza, an all day, all-ages event promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship. In addition, the Task Force has hosted a table at the Canandaigua Farmer’s Market, marched in the 4th of July Parade, and participated in the Downtown Arts and Music Festival.
In October, Climate Smart Canandaigua partnered with Impact Earth to conduct a Municipal Solid Waste Audit on all seven municipal facilities.
“With this data, we will work with City staff to identify educational opportunities and policy changes that will help increase the City’s landfill diversion rate,” said Rob Richardson, Assistant City Manager and Climate Smart Canandaigua Coordinator. “Overall, 2019 was an incredibly successful year for our Task Force and the City, and Climate Smart Canandaigua is eager to continue our work to ensure Canandaigua remains ‘The Chosen Spot.’”
At the end of 2019, Climate Smart Canandaigua received a grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to complete a Municipal Operations Greenhouse Gas Inventory, a Community Greenhouse Gas Inventory, a Climate Vulnerability Assessment, and a Natural Resources Inventory.
“With help from the NYSDEC grant, the Task Force will partner with Impact Earth to complete these foundational steps toward effective climate action. These assessments will provide the data needed for us to set realistic goals and track our progress,” said Suzette van der Sterre, Climate Smart Canandaigua Chair. “Over the next several years, our job is to build on our successes and expand the initiatives necessary to ensure the City of Canandaigua is a leader in sustainability. We appreciate all of the support we have received from the community and look forward to many future successes.”
On March 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Climate Smart Canandaigua will be hosting a Green Vendor Fair at the Primary/Elementary School LINK Gym where residents can learn more about the green products and services that are available locally.
The full 2019 Climate Smart Canandaigua Annual Report can be found at www.canandaiguanewyork.gov/csc. The task force meets the second Thursday of each month (except August and December) from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St. Meetings are open to the public.