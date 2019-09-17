CANANDAIGUA — “Clucks for Bucks,” a chicken barbecue benefitting palliative care, will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, in the parking lot of Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire Road.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. and continue until the chicken is sold out. The meals, by Grove Boys Catering of Naples, will include a marinated half chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw and a dinner roll. They cost $10 per person, with proceeds benefitting the Palliative Care Program at the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, the skilled-nursing facility operated by UR Medicine Thompson Health on Parrish Street.
Free dessert will be available, while supplies last, and there will be a 50/50 raffle as well.
Palliative Care at M.M. Ewing includes comforting items such as handmade quilts and CDs with soothing music as well as iPads for video chats with long-distance family members. In addition, the program provides information for families regarding the end-of-life process and a “comfort cart” for families keeping vigil — with bottled water, snacks and toiletries. Special furniture is also provided, for family members who wish to stay overnight alongside their loved one.