CLYDE — The second annual Clyde Fireman’s Carnival craft vendors event will be 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 held outside and inside the Clyde Fire hall and carnival grounds.
Venders are still being accepted, contact Beth Bailey at (315-) 923-2960.
Avon, Young Living, Galen Historical Society, 31 Bags and Totes, Beth’s Hand Crafted Ceramics have committed to display their wares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.