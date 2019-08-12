CLYDE — Clyde-Savannah High School has named Noah Bastedo valedictorian and Julia Secor salutatorian of the Class of 2019.
Bastedo, son of Daniel and Sandi Bastedo, has been accepted for fall admission at State University College of Technology at Alfred.
While at Clyde-Savannah, he attended the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference and was captain of the school’s MasterMinds team and co-captain of the football team. He also participated in indoor and outdoor track, concert and jazz bands, and chorus.
His honors include a National Football Foundation award, the College Hall of Fame Gold Scholar Athlete Award, the Burlsworth Award, honor society, the Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence, the National Choral Award, the Saint Cecilia award, a Hands of Christ Award.
Secor, daughter of David and Lisa Secor, has been accepted for fall admission at Nazareth College. She plans to pursue a 3+3 law degree through Narareth’s partnership with Syracuse University College of Law.
While at Clyde-Savannah, she was vice president of the honor society chapter and participated in band, musicals, JV and varsity indoor and outdoor track, volleyball, cheerleading and soccer.
She is a member of the Lighthouse Community Fellowship in South Butler, where she volunteers in the nursery and participates in the youth group.
She also volunteered with the New York School of Urban Ministry in New York City and the Philadelphia Project.
She has worked at Secor Lumber and as a counselor in the Clyde-Savannah summer STEAM program.
