CANANDAIGUA — Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) has presented UR Medicine Thompson Health and the Canandaigua Family YMCA nearly $10,000 in proceeds from the 2019 concert season.
The portion of funds designated for Thompson will support a free flu shot clinic for both the uninsured and underinsured, ages 9 and up. The clinic will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the YMCA, 32 N. Main St., and will offer two vaccines. The standard 2019-20 vaccine provides protection against four flu viruses, including H3N2 and H1N1. The second option is for those 65 and older: This high-dose flu vaccine contains additional antigen designed to create a stronger immune response in the person receiving the vaccine and protects against three flu viruses.
The $10,000 in donations were generated as a result of tips from concert-goers who visited CMAC’s Constellation Brands Ambassador Tent during this year’s 16 shows. The tent is staffed by Constellation employees who volunteer their time on concert nights.
Funds designated for Thompson will also benefit the Wilmot Cancer Institute’s Sands Cancer Center Patient Needs Fund. The fund helps patients who are undergoing active treatment and have identified financial constraints. It assists with the unexpected costs of a long illness, providing financial assistance for necessities such as groceries, automobile fuel for transportation to/from medical appointments, and specialized medical needs.