CANANDAIGUA — Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center recently announced that UR Medicine Thompson Health and the Canandaigua YMCA will receive a donation of nearly $20,000.
These dollars were generated from patrons visiting CMAC’s Constellation Brands ambassador tent featuring Nobilo, Band of Roses, Tom Gore, Ravage, 7Moons, and Woodbridge wines, Corona, Ballast Point and Modelo and then matched by Constellation Brands.
These tents were staffed by CMAC Ambassadors. The Ambassadors are Constellation Brands employees who volunteer their time on show nights. This year’s concert season consisted of 24 shows and attracted over 160,000 patrons.
Funds will support the Canandaigua Family YMCA’s Annual Campaign, specifically helping to improve child safety and purchase equipment for the youth programs and fund scholarships to help children attend programs that keep them safe, happy and healthy.
In addition, a free flu shot clinic provided by Thompson Hospital for both the uninsured and underinsured was funded with these dollars. The clinic took place at the Canandaigua YMCA on Saturday, Oct. 26 and offered two vaccines. The standard 2019-2020 vaccine providing protection against four flu viruses, including H3N2 and H1N1. The second option was for those 65 and older: This high-dose flu vaccine contains additional antigen designed to create a stronger immune response in the person receiving the vaccine and protects against three flu viruses. Approximately 50 flu shots were administered during Saturday’s clinic.
Remaining funds designated to Thompson will benefit the Wilmot Cancer Institute’s Sands Cancer Center Patient Needs Fund. The fund helps patients who are undergoing active treatment and have identified financial constraints. It assists with he unexpected costs of a long illness, providing financial assistance for necessities such as groceries, automobile fuel for transportation to/from medical appointments, and specialized medical needs.