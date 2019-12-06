CANANDAIGUA — The Coats for Kids campaign is working to provide winter coats to protect children. New and gently-used coats of all sizes are being collected at the three locations of The Eye Care Center.
Donations will be given to kids through Catholic Charities and will be available from Goodwill / ABVI.
Coats are accepted through Monday, Dec. 16 at The Eye Care Center at 325 West St., Canandaigua; 784 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva; and 1210 Driving Park Ave., Newark.
Everyone who donates will be entered in a drawing for a free Botox or Dysport treatment or a Replenish Healthy Skin Care Kit. Winners will be notified by Thursday, Dec. 19. If anyone has questions, contact Jill Kemp at (585) 391-1186 for more information.
More information is available online at TheEyeCareCenter.com.