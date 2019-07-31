Cobblestone event raises $35,000

CANANDAIGUA — Cobblestone Arts Center hosted its annual Run Walk & Roll 5K fundraiser last month.
Besides the race, the event featured fun family activities, live music by Roc Street; a sample Zumba class led by Canandaigua Fitness; pizza, compliments of Mark’s Pizzeria; and coffee provided by Dunkin’ Donuts; a bounce house; face painting; a basket raffle; and a live auction.
Nolan’s donated the use of its space. Corby’s Collision and Vision Automotive Group sponsored the event.
The $35,000 raised will benefit Cobblestone’s Celebrating the Arts dayhab program, which provides visual art, music, dance, and theatre to adults with developmental disabilities. Mission 22, an organization to support treatment of veterans, will also receive a portion of the proceeds.
For information regarding future fundraisers or volunteer opportunities, call (585) 398-0220 or visit www.cobblestoneartscenter.com.
