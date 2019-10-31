CANANDAIGUA — Cobblestone Arts Center raised nearly $2,000 as part of CMAC’s “Chairs for Charity” fundraiser during the 2019 Summer Concert Series.
Cobblestone volunteers sold chairs for $5 apiece to concert-goers in the lawn section and some patrons gave additional donations. The money raised will support Cobblestone’s Celebrating the Arts dayhab program, purchasing new resources and materials for the arts-based classes.
For more information on current classes and performances at Cobblestone Arts Center, visit www.cobblestoneartscenter.com or call (585) 398-0220.