FARMINGTON — Cobblestone Arts Center recently received a donation of $10,000 from an anonymous donor.
“We are so grateful for this tremendous support,” said Executive Director Lorene Benson. “Our students benefit every day because of continuous generosity from our community.”
Contributions like these foster community experiences, inclusionary theater shows, wheelchair dance company performances, and new classroom space (to be constructed this spring for students). The day habilitation program at Cobblestone is thriving, but needs operation funding.
To contribute, visit www.cobblestoneartscenter.com/fundraisers and click the “Donate Today” link to make a tax deductible donation.