WATERLOO — A free seminar, “Mastering the College Application Process,” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.
The presenter is John Dragone, owner of John Dragone College Guidance Services LLC.
This seminar is designed specifically for high school seniors and their parents. A parent is required to accompany the student to the seminar.
Registration is required and seats are limited. Parents attending the seminar will be invited to make a voluntary donation of any amount to benefit Beverly Animal Shelter.
For more information and to register, go to www.jdCollegeGuidance.com.