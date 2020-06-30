Local students plan to attend Clarkson University in Potsdam, St. Lawrence County.
Canandaigua: Connor Bauman, studying physics; Erich Rudolph, mechanical engineering; and Eric Szczepkowski, studying engineering and management.
Clifton Springs: Emma Curran, studying psychology.
Geneva: Anna Humiston, studying university studies; and Liam Prendergast, studying chemical engineering.
Interlaken: Brandon Vanselow, studying mechanical engineering.
Phelps: Lydia Day, studying civil engineering.
Seneca Falls: Ethan Spinner, studying business studies.