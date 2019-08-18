GENEVA — Daniel S. Gallagher, son of Daniel and Charmaine Gallagher, has been accepted for fall admission at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, La.
A 2019 graduate of Geneva High School, he plans to study engineering.
While at GHS, he participated in robotics and link crew.
His honors include Boys’State and honor society.
