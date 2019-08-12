Local students have been accepted for fall admission at State University College at Oswego.
Canandaigua: Max A. Sloth last attended Finger Lakes Community College and plans to study cinema and screen studies; Amanda R. Vitale last attended Finger Lakes Community College and plans to study zoology.
Fayette: Emily Costello last attended Corning Community College and plans to study anthropology.
Geneva: Marisela Aguilera last attended Onondaga Community College and plans to study business administration; and Maurice T. Menzies last attended Finger Lakes Community College and plans to study business administration.
Interlaken: Jacob W. Granger last attended Cayuga Community College and plans to study information science.
Newark: Kaitlin Brightman last attended Finger Lakes Community College and plans to study business administration; and Mara K. Cornwell last attended Finger Lakes Community College and plans to study creative writing.
North Rose: Makenna Bean last attended Finger Lakes Community College and plans to study criminal justice; and Rheagan E. Fischette last attended Broome Community College and plans to study human development.
Palmyra: Makenzie L. Desain last attended Monroe Community College and plans to study childhood education.
Phelps: Alisha Rockefeller last attended Finger Lakes Community College and plans to study communication and social interaction.
Savannah: Rosalie G. Betts last attended Finger Lakes Community College and plans to study biology; and Mallorie A. DeVisser last attended Cayuga Community College and plans to study theater.
Shortsville: Stephani P. Hutson last attended Rochester Institute Technology and plans to study wellness management.
Sodus: Madeline R. Bennett last attended Finger Lakes Community College and plans to study childhood education; Maliq Gilliam last attended Onondaga Community College and plans to study human development; and Hailey Grenon last attended St. John Fisher College.
Wolcott: Marissa Fisher last attended Finger Lakes Community College and plans to study business administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.