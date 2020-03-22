GENEVA – Cameron Roll, son of Katherine Bennett Roll and Dennis Roll, has received a bachelor’s degree in economics, summa cum laude, from State University College at Geneseo.
A 2015 graduate of Geneva High School, he also completed a minor in finance.
He also holds an associate’s degree in science from Finger Lakes Community College.
At SUC-Geneseo, he participated in the student-managed investment fund and the finance club.
He worked as a cook at Tom Wahl’s restaurant in Avon.
He is an independently contracted state licensed real estate agent with Howard Hanna/Rich Testa Real Estate in Rochester.