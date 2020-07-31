NEWARK – Makalah Crawford has received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Harding University in Searcy, Ark.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Wall collapse in Lyons puts rehab plans in jeopardy
-
Seneca Supervisors urged to ease face mask enforcement
-
A Finger Lakes lacrosse trifecta factoring into MLL's Connecticut franchise
-
Sheriff: We keep an eye on sex offenders
-
Feds charge Newark photog, ex-school employee
-
Seneca Supervisors consider escort policy for terminated workers
-
Restaurants, wineries roll with changes
-
FL Federal Credit Union announces intent to merge
-
Corrected: Geneva schools hosting virtual roundtable on reopening on Thursday
-
OUTDOORS: Full box both days equals Pro-Am title
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
What do you think?
What do you think about Major League Baseball opening with a reduced 60-game season?
You voted: