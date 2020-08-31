WATERLOO — Mira E. Cartwright, daughter of Adam Cartwright and Rebecca Rossignol, has received a bachelor’s degree in music from Nazareth College in Pittsford.
She plans to pursue a master’s degree in inclusive early childhood education at Nazareth.
WATERLOO — Mira E. Cartwright, daughter of Adam Cartwright and Rebecca Rossignol, has received a bachelor’s degree in music from Nazareth College in Pittsford.
She plans to pursue a master’s degree in inclusive early childhood education at Nazareth.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.