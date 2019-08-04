Local residents have received associate’s degrees from Cayuga Community College in Auburn.
Ovid: Kayla Williamson, media production.
Romulus: Bethany Deidrich, criminal justice: corrections; and Jeffrey Berkley, liberal arts and sciences: humanities and social sciences.
Seneca Falls: Macie Mendez, criminal justice: corrections; Megan Tilton, business administration; and Andrew Brand, liberal arts and sciences: humanities and social sciences.
Waterloo: James Goodrow, business administration; and Kellie LeFever, liberal arts and sciences: humanities and social sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.