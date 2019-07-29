Local residents have received bachelor’s degrees from Ithaca College in Ithaca.
Seneca Falls: Julia Fitzgerald, psychology.
Canandaigua: Megan Cook, psychology; Melanie Malcomson, psychology; Abigail Coons, psychology, cum laude; and Teresa Craugh, health care management, magna cum laude.
Clifton Springs: Miranda Hoover, occupational therapy, summa cum laude.
Geneva: Jenna Caster, psychology; and Amie Barrett-Beckers, television-radio.
Interlaken: Nga Ruckdeschel, sociology, summa cum laude.
Ovid: Samantha Watts, speech language pathology and audiology, summa cum laude.
Phelps: Sara Belcher, writing, cum laude.
Walworth: Robert Heumann, accounting, cum laude.
