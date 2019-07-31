Local residents have received degrees from Nazareth College in Rochester.
Canandaigua: Julia Gleason, master’s in occupational therapy; Andrew Gwynn, bachelor’s in communication and media; Alexandria Lovejoy, bachelor’s in nursing; Ainsley Sikora, master’s in human resource management; Sarah Spina, bachelor’s in dance; Carmen Staub, master’s in education in TESOL; Corinne Turchetti, master’s in social work; and Melody York, master’s in social work.
Clifton Springs: Celia Cordero, bachelor’s in social work; Morgan Kelly, bachelor’s in occupational science; and Gabrielle Westbrook, bachelor’s in occupational science.
Clyde: Megan Molisani, master’s in psychology.
Geneva: Sarah Berg, master’s in art therapy; Brianna Curle, bachelor’s in marketing; Antonio Difederico, bachelor’s in visual communication design; and Carmen Sapp, bachelor’s in social work.
Lyons: Devan Veeder, doctor of physical therapy; and Alyssa Wlodarczyk, bachelor’s in music.
Marion: Magdalene Ball, master’s in social work; Blake Dilworth, bachelor’s in English literature; and Toby Young, bachelor’s in music education.
Newark: Thomas Gordner, master’s in higher education student affairs administration; Anna Interlichia, master’s in social work; Thomas Lannon, master’s in human resource management; and Allysa Stock, bachelor’s in communication science and disorders.
Ovid: Steven Zajac, bachelor’s in music performance.
Palmyra: Stephanie Mercer, master’s in music performance and pedagogy; Morgan Page, bachelor’s in biomedical sciences; Molly Radler, master’s in social work; and Meghan Vanhout, master’s in social work.
Phelps: Alexander Holt, bachelor’s in sociology; and Karlie Klee, bachelor’s in health sciences.
Shortsville: Matthew Devlin, bachelor’s in social work; Sara Scott, bachelor’s in psychology; Rachel Skinner, bachelor’s in English literature; and Lawrence Stell, bachelor’s in social work.
Sodus: Kayla Johnson, bachelor’s in social work.
Waterloo: Sarah Balch, bachelor’s in social work; Megan Corey, bachelor’s in communication science and disorders; Kelli Leitner, bachelor’s in clinical laboratory sciences; Casey McCullough, bachelor’s in accounting; and Nicole White, doctor of physical therapy.
