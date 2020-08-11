Local students have received master’s and doctoral degrees from Nazareth College in Pittsford.
Canandaigua: Kristen Maxfield, master’s in music education; and Megan Searing, master’s in higher education student affairs administration.
Clifton Springs: Morgan Kelly, master’s in occupational therapy; and Gabrielle Westbrook, master’s in occupational therapy.
Geneva: Jordyn Mundy, doctor of physical therapy.
North Rose: Lindsey Welkley, master’s in art therapy.
Phelps: Maribeth Gee, doctor of physical therapy.
Rushville: Hannah Green, master’s in social work.
Seneca Castle: Kari Johnson, master’s in human resource management.
Shortsville: Morgan Sommers, master’s in inclusive childhood education.
Sodus: Marissa Holloway, master’s in social work.