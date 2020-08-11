Local students have received master’s and doctoral degrees from Nazareth College in Pittsford.

Canandaigua: Kristen Maxfield, master’s in music education; and Megan Searing, master’s in higher education student affairs administration.

Clifton Springs: Morgan Kelly, master’s in occupational therapy; and Gabrielle Westbrook, master’s in occupational therapy.

Geneva: Jordyn Mundy, doctor of physical therapy.

North Rose: Lindsey Welkley, master’s in art therapy.

Phelps: Maribeth Gee, doctor of physical therapy.

Rushville: Hannah Green, master’s in social work.

Seneca Castle: Kari Johnson, master’s in human resource management.

Shortsville: Morgan Sommers, master’s in inclusive childhood education.

Sodus: Marissa Holloway, master’s in social work.

