Local residents have received degrees from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester.
Middlesex: Brandon James, bachelor’s in computer science.
Branchport: Ian Loomis, bachelor’s in new media design.
Canandaigua: Starbuck Beagley, bachelor’s in computer science; Ethan DeCicco, master’s in chemistry; Erika Flores Medina, bachelor’s in biochemistry; Kaitlyn Gillmor, bachelor’s in industrial design; Rhianna Hayes, bachelor’s in criminal justice; Barbara Kasulaitis, doctorate in sustainability; Benjamin Mitchell, bachelor’s in computer science; and Christa Vuglar, bachelor’s in biomedical engineering.
Clifton Springs: Liam Philipson, bachelor’s in applied arts and sciences.
Clyde: Rachel Dapolito, bachelor’s in diagnostic medical sonography.
Dundee: Anthony Peelle, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering technology.
Geneva: Audrey Hackett, bachelor’s in photographic and imaging arts; Hannah Jacon, bachelor’s/master’s in physician assistant; and Emily Taegder-Vrooman, bachelor’s/master’s in physician assistant.
Himrod: Eric Riehl, bachelor’s in civil engineering technology.
Lyons: Jessica Shields, bachelor’s/master’s in physician assistant.
Marion: Sarah Kohlmeier, master’s in secondary education of students who are deaf or hard of hearing; and Bryce Stappenbeck, bachelor’s in biomedical sciences.
Newark: Grace Blondell, bachelor’s in applied arts and sciences.
North Rose: Kristen Gambino, bachelor’s in biomedical sciences.
Palmyra: Amber DeWeaver, bachelor’s in business administration-finance; Kendall Jones, bachelor’s in new media marketing; Jessica Lioudis, certificate in echocardiography; and Taylor Strub, bachelor’s in film and animation.
Penn Yan: Elizabeth Wunder, bachelor’s in packaging science.
Phelps: Alison Dzwill, master’s in business administration; Nicholas Wheeler, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering technology; and Elliot Patnode, bachelor’s in chemical engineering.
Sodus: Tamara Gray Nixon, advanced certificate and master’s in school psychology; Adam LaMark, bachelor’s in management information systems; and Brandon Zerbe, master’s in information sciences and technologies.
Walworth: Katherine McIndoe, bachelor’s in photographic and imaging arts; Kole Seeber, bachelor’s in electrical engineering; and Eric Ulinski, master’s in manufacturing leadership.
Waterloo: Cyndi Park, master’s in professional studies.
Wolcott: Andre Green, bachelor’s in illustration; Madeline Slack, bachelor’s in international and global studies.
