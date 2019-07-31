AUBURN — Cayuga Community College’s Occupational Therapy Assistant program has earned its initial accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education.
The college’s program received a seven-year accreditation status, the maximum length new programs can earn, declaring the program commendable in administrative structure, curriculum and fieldwork education.
As part of the accreditation process, Cayuga must complete an interim report by spring 2022, and the next on-site evaluation will be during the 2025-2026 academic year.
For details, visit www.cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/health-sciences/occupational-therapy-assistant/.
