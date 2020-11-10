BROCKPORT — Dominick J. Quartaro, son of Scott and Bianca Quartaro, enrolled for fall admission at The College at Brockport. A 2020 graduate of Geneva High School, he is studying business administration.
While at GHS, he participated in soccer, baseball and link crew. He volunteered at the Festival of Lights.
His honors include a Scholar Athlete Award, the CT Lynch Scholarship Award, the Roger Williams Scholarship Award, the Norman J. and Anna B. Gould Award, the Geneva Lodge 2397 Order Sons and Daughters of Italy Award, the New York OSIA Lodge Foundation award, the Mark George Memorial Award and the Sully Acquilano Memorial Scholarship.