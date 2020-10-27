DEWITT — Jagger E. Kerr, son of William and Kimberly Kerr, has enrolled for fall admission at Le Moyne College.
A 2020 graduate of Geneva High School, he is studying business administration.
While at GHS, he participated in varsity lacrosse, basketball and soccer, link crew and Orange Crush lacrosse. His volunteer activities included YMCA boys’ youth basketball.
His honors included the John Snyder Memorial Award, the Basketball Section V Tournament Sportsmanship Award, first team all-league lacrosse, second team all-league lacrosse, all-tournament team for lacrosse, third team all-state for lacrosse, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year for lacrosse and All Greater Rochester honorable mention for lacrosse.
He has worked at the Geneva Recreation Department.