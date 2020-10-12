LAKELAND, Fla. — Joseph Soscia, son of Daryl Soscia and Lisa Sindoni Liberio, enrolled for the fall semester at Florida Southern College.
A 2020 graduate of Geneva High School, he is studying film production.
He has worked part time at Walmart.
Updated: October 12, 2020 @ 6:25 pm
