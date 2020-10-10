EDINBORO, Pa. — Liam Ryan, son of Tiffany and Ted Ryan, has enrolled for fall admission at Edinboro University.
A 2020 graduate of Geneva High School, he captained the varsity football, basketball and track and field teams.
His honors include the Mike Cooper Scholarship, the Willie Rago Scholarship, the Bath VAMC Scholarship, technical honor society, Section V Class B champion, first team Finger Lakes football, first team Wayne-Finger Lakes track, first team Section V Class B football and MVP awards. He also was selected for the Eddie Meath all-star football game and the exceptional senior basketball game.