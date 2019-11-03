CLIFTON SPRINGS — Matthew Mattoon has enrolled for fall admission at State University College of Technology at Delhi.
He is studying integrated energy systems.
RUSHVILLE — Amy Carroll, daughter of Peggy Carroll and Roger Carroll, has been named to the dean’s list at Keuka College in Keuka Park.
LYONS – Emily Fischer has been named a student of the week at Lyons High School.
LYONS – Arianna VanKoevering has been named a student of the week at Lyons Middle School.