ALBANY — Paige O’Brien, daughter of Michele and Chet O’Brien, has enrolled for fall admission at the University at Albany.
A 2020 graduate of Geneva High School, she is studying biology/pre-medicine.
While at GHS, she participated in the New Vision medical program and dance at Dimensions in Dance.
Her honors include honor society, the Hands of Christ Award, the Geneva General Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship, the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship and the Thompson Health Guild Teresa Tremblay Memorial Scholarship.