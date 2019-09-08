PENN YAN — Peyton Schuck has enrolled for fall admission at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Schuck plans to study sports management.
The Ontario County Office for the Aging has launched its Got an Hour? Give it Back Campaign to encourage community members to volunteer to help older adults in their community.
GENEVA — Geneva American Legion 396 hosted a Cruise for a Cause Car Show fundraiser early this summer at the Post home on Lochland Road.
GENEVA — Seneca Lake Terrace, 3670 County Road 6, will host several events in recognition of 2019 National Assisted Living Week, themed “A Spark of Creativity.”