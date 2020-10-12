PITTSFORD — Skylar M. Bedell, daughter of Daniel L. Bedell and Dawn M. Bedell, enrolled for the fall admission at St. John Fisher College.
A 2020 graduate of Geneva High School, she is studying pharmacy.
While at GHS, she participated in concert band, green club, William Smith College Leadership League of Women, and varsity cross country and track and field.
Her volunteer activities included Rotary Interact, teen leader at Our Lady of Peace Parish and Girl Scouts.
Her honors included honor society, the Spanish Seal of Biliteracy, the American Legion Auxiliary Award and the FLFCU Gene McFadden Scholarship.
She has worked at Wegmans.