Local students have enrolled for fall admission at State University College at Oneonta in Otsego County.
Canandaigua: Edward Fairben, bachelor’s in business economics; and Sherry Georgeson, bachelor’s in history.
Lyons: Kerel Kelly, bachelor’s in business economics; and Hannah DeCracker.
Newark: Amanda Williams, bachelor’s in professional accounting.
North Rose: Roger Cervantes, bachelor’s in criminal justice.
Savannah: Jaret Murray, bachelor’s in dietetics.
Waterloo: Megan Crolick, bachelor’s in music.