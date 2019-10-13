Local students have enrolled for fall admission at State University College at Oneonta in Otsego County.

Canandaigua: Edward Fairben, bachelor’s in business economics; and Sherry Georgeson, bachelor’s in history.

Lyons: Kerel Kelly, bachelor’s in business economics; and Hannah DeCracker.

Newark: Amanda Williams, bachelor’s in professional accounting.

North Rose: Roger Cervantes, bachelor’s in criminal justice.

Savannah: Jaret Murray, bachelor’s in dietetics.

Waterloo: Megan Crolick, bachelor’s in music.

