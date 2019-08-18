GENEVA — Ryann Shultz has been accepted for fall admission to study communication sciences and disorders with a minor in dance studies at Nazareth College.
Shultz is the daughter of Christine and Stephen Shultz of Maxwell Avenue.
A 2019 Geneva High School graduate, Shultz has received the Nazareth College Founders and Dance Scholarship awards, Finger Lakes Scholar Award, Top 20 Award, Seal of Literacy, Geneva Rotary Club Honor Award for Service Above Self, C. Willard Rice Speech Award and the Hands of Christ Award.
While at GHS, Shultz was inducted into the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society and participated in Rotary’s Interact Club, Varsity Club, Link Crew, varsity cross country, varsity track and field, dance studies with St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy and the concert and marching bands.
She has served as a religious education teacher for Our Lady of Peace Parish, as well as a volunteer, intern and summer recreation counselor for Happiness House.
